Kylie Jenner Reveals First Photo of Stormi Since She Was Hospitalized

All appears well with baby Stormi. On Monday, Kylie Jenner shared a sweet set of photos of her 16-month-old daughter posing with her cousins True (Khloé Kardashian’s daughter) and Chicago (Kim Kardashian’s daughter) — the first photo of Stormi since Jenner revealed she was hospitalized on Sunday.

In the adorable post, the little girls, who all recently turned 1, can be seen making straight faces while holding baby sharks.

“The Triplets,” Jenner captioned the post with a pink heart.

The three girls also wore matching light pink ensembles. Chicago and True had their hair styled in pigtails while Stormi rocked a solo ponytail and a tiny pink bow.

“My girls,” Khloé, who shares True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, commented on the post.

Kim, who recently welcomed her and husband Kanye West‘s son Psalm West via surrogate, also commented on the post, writing, “My babies.” She also shared the photos to her own Instagram page, using a play on words in the caption: “A True Chicago Stormi.”

The posts came a day after Jenner revealed that Stormi, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, had been hospitalized for an allergic reaction. She wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday that she “spent the day in hospital.”

“She had an allergic reaction but is 100 percent okay now, and we are home,” she wrote on a photo of Stormi sleeping peacefully. “Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

Earlier on her story, she shared a video of the sun setting on her backyard, writing, “Blessed beyond words. Thank you God. I believe in being a reflection of what you’d like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success.”

Stormi wasn’t the first Kardashian/Jenner baby to give the family a scare in recent months. In late April, Kim and West’s 3-year-old son Saint was rushed to the emergency room during a family trip to Palm Springs.

Kris Jenner told Refinery 29, “We went to Palm Springs and Saint, my little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass. We ended up in the ER but all is well — we figured it out.”

Saint is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s second child. In addition to Saint, they share 5-year-old daughter North, 1-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-week-old son Psalm.