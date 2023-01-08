Kylie Jenner Might Have Accidentally Revealed Her Son's Name

It's been nearly a year since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son, and his name has yet to be revealed. But, according to The Sun, she may have just accidentally shared his name. Fans believe that the key to her little one's name is tied to a key necklace that Jenner donned recently.

The speculation began after Jenner posted a TikTok of her Rhode Skin-centric beauty routine (the brand is owned by her friend, Hailey Bieber). The focus may have been on the products, but fans were distracted by Jenner's necklaces. One of them read, "Stormi," her daughter's name and another read, "222," her son's birthdate. The last necklace that she wore seemed to be the key to her son's name for some fans.

The necklace appeared to feature "sea waves," which had some questioning whether this was a clue to her child's moniker. One fan wrote, "I wonder if her son's name is Waves since she has a necklace for Stormi. The bottom necklace looks like some waves." Another individual surmised that the necklace ties back to Stormi's tar sign, writing, "The waves typically represent the sign Aquarius and Stormi is an Aquarius. So it's possibly Waves." Yet another fan questioned whether Jenner would actually name her on "Waves" or "Wave" seeing as though Cardi B's son is named Wave.

Alas, all of this is simply speculation until Jenner confirms the name for herself. She and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February 2022. Initially, they revealed that his name was Wolf Webster (Scott's real name is Jacques Webster). The reality star said that they decided against naming their son Wolf because they "just really didn't feel like it was him." Jenner went on to write that she shared that information because she was "seeing Wolf everywhere."

The name speculation comes amid news concerning Jenner and Scott's relationship. On Saturday, it was reported that the pair had broken up. A source told Us Weekly about their split, "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there." They continued, "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."