Kylie Jenner Catches Parenting Heat After Posting New Car Photo

While it may be easy for Kylie Jenner to rack up a couple million likes on a single Instagram post within mere hours, in the comments usually lies a fair share of criticism. The 20-year-old new mom was hit with some parenting heat when she shared a photo with her Lamborghini on Wednesday.

In the photo, she leans up against the back of the jet-black Lambo with its butterfly doors displayed wide open.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While many of Jenner’s followers left adoring comments like “you should be in music videos tbh” and called her a “cool mom,” others weren’t so convinced, and called her out for a lifestyle that might not mesh well with a newborn.

“You’ve just had a baby and all you care about is your lambo,” one user wrote.

“I hope theres a back seat for your beautiful baby girl,” another said.

“where’s the car seat go?” another echoed.

“It’s gotta be super easy to get a car seat into that thang,” someone cracked sarcastically.

“where’s your baby now,” someone asked.

“I’m pretty content on here putting her down for being a crappy mom,” one person wrote.

But others defended Jenner, with one person writing that just because Jenner is a new mom doesn’t mean she has to change her lifestyle.

“yeah cuz god forbid new moms get a smile within the first year. Please get off my post and get off her page you troll,” someone responded to a hater.

Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. The new parents have been receiving parenting flack over the past few days after they were pictured partying at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“A ‘cool mom‘ doesn’t up and leave her newborn for a weekend of partying at Coachella – yes that’s you Kylie Jenner,” one person commented on her social media post.

Another chimed in on Twitter, “Kylie Jenner should be everyone’s example of learning how to use protection. This girl really is gonna leave her baby for three days while she goes to Coachella. When she decided to have the child it’s because she chose to stop being childish but look at her.”

“Y’all thought the birth of her child was gonna stop Kylie Jenner going to Coachella?THINK AGAIN,” another user joked.

“Kylie Jenner’s really out here saying she was born to be a mom and leaves her two month old to go to Coachella…,” another person commented in regard to mom Kris Jenner, 62, saying Jenner was “born to have kids.”

Others came to the new mom’s defense.

One man wrote, “Idk what’s your problem with Kylie Jenner going to Coachella. Do you really think she left the baby without making sure she’s got the best care? Plus that’s her version of work lmao getting $$ by showing up.”

“She has so many people doing things for her baby on a daily basis, Stormi probably won’t even know she’s gone,” another woman said.

Following all the parenting criticism, Jenner shared a series of adorable videos with Stormi, who was all smiles on Wednesday. Jenner used the Snapchat bear filter and cooed at Stormi in a sing-song voice in the videos.

“Hi happy girl,” the 20-year-old new mom said before planting a kiss on her baby’s cheek. “I love you, I love you!”