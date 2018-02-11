Kris Jenner’s Motherhood Advice to Kylie: ‘Enjoy Every Second’

Kris Jenner is over the moon about having two new granddaughters.

The Kardashian clan matriarch told Us Weekly that though she has a lot going on, she enjoys what she does and that helps her keep going when things get really busy.

“… I am obsessed with my family so it makes it really easy,” she said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate in January. Two weeks later, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first daughter, Stormi Webster.

As for the best advice she’s given Kylie on motherhood, Jenner says to “enjoy every second. I think she’s [Kylie] excited.”

Jenner said she didn’t have any say in the naming process, but fans were quick to speculate on social media and some guessed Stormi’s name weeks before it was announced.

When not working, the momager’s favorite way to spend time with her family is “just being together.” While doing so, the famous family also awaits the arrival of Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy.

“We’re shooting Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 15 right now, so we’re in the middle of that,” Jenner said Monday. “I feel like so blessed that I get to work with my kids everyday and we’re always together, so yeah it’s nice. I have an amazing life.”

Kylie announced her baby was born on Feb. 1, and sharing a heartfelt message to fans and supporters on Instagram shortly after, thanking and letting them in on the news at last.

The 20-year-old reality star kept things ambiguous throughout her pregnancy, and the radio silence naturally made fans uncomfortable. They’re used to having full access to the lives of all the Kardashian sisters, but Kylie put her foot down when it came to her first baby.

Kylie revealed her daughter’s name Tuesday in an Instagram post, confirming that the newborn will be taking her father’s last name. Scott’s given name is Jacques Webster.

The name announcement Instagram became the most-liked photo on the platform — surpassing some iconic celebrity snaps like Cristiano Ronaldo, whose post documenting the birth of his fourth child received 11.3 million likes.

She also sped past Beyonce, who held the record for most-liked Instagram photo at the end of 2017 for her lavish pregnancy announcement photo, which gained 11.2 million likes.