Kylie Jenner Changed Daughter Stormi’s Name at the Last Minute

There’s a reason Kylie Jenner didn’t announce her daughter’s name right away, she said this week — because she wasn’t 100 percent sold on the name.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul said in a video with makeup artist James Charles that she was drawn to weather- and nature-related names and initially liked the name Storm for her and Travis Scott‘s daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She said she then added an “-ie” at the end because she wanted it to mirror her own first name — but at the last minute dropped the “e.”

“It was always Stormie with an ‘-ie’. I bought custom things for her that said her name, ‘-ie’. I bought her the blocks, ‘-ie.’ I didn’t fully choose her name, I wanted to have a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it. I had one other name in mind, but Stormi always felt like her name from when she was in the womb. It’s almost like she chose her name,” Jenner said.

The moment she decided to go with the name Stormi was when it came time to spell it on Stormi’s birth certificate.

“So then, when they called me from the birth certificate office and I was finalizing the name, I was like S-T-O-R-M-I,” she explained. “They were like, ‘you sure?’ and I’m like, ‘yeah, just an ‘i’,’” she said. “Literally right then and there I just changed it to an ‘i.’ Then I hung up the phone and I was like, ‘Damn, guess that’s her name.’”

She said she then called Scott to tell him that she’d changed the spelling of their daughter’s name, “and he was like, ‘That’s cool.’”

She revealed that Scott likes to take credit for the name, although she claims she thought of it first. “Travis thinks that he thought of Stormi. It was me. I remember the whole thing, but he swears he made the name up,” she said.

While she was looking at nature-themed names, she also came across Willow, but ultimately decided against it because she is close with Willow Smith.

As Jenner’s fans know, she and Scott welcomed Stormi into the world on Feb. 1, but waited a few days to make the official announcement, and then waited even longer to announce the name — and know we know why.

Jenner recently revealed on her social media that she wants another daughter, but isn’t sure when she wants to start expanding her family.

“I definitely want another girl, hopefully,” she said on her Snapchat story this week. “And I want her to have a really feminine name. That’s all I know.”

“I want another baby, but when is the question,” she said. “And I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be.”

She seemed open to the idea of sharing more of her second pregnancy after famously keeping her first pregnancy a secret from her fans until days after Stormi was born.

“When I do [get pregnant], I would love to share more of that with you guys,” she said.