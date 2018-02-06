Kylie Jenner Baby’s Name Stormi Creates Social Media Storm

Kylie Jenner announced Tuesday that she and Travis Scott named their new daughter Stormi, and social media is already going crazy with reactions to the name.

Some cracked jokes about the fact that Jenner would name her daughter the name of the adult film actress who claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump during the early days of his marriage to Melania Trump.

Supposedly Kylie Jenner named her baby Stormi, which answers the question “Does Kylie Jenner read the news?” — Christina H. Swan (@christinahonan) February 6, 2018

I hope her full name is Stormi Daniels — Stephanie McNeal (@stephemcneal) February 6, 2018

Others laughed at fans who were convinced Jenner was going to name her daughter Butterfly, or a variation of it like Mariposa or Posie.

Kylie’s baby name is stormi that’s so cute and to all those fake ass theme pages saying she named her posi y’all stupid af — Brennen Taylor (@BrennenTaylor) February 6, 2018

Imagine the entire nation coming together to devise the butterfly theory behind Kylie Jenner’s baby just for her to turn around and call it STORMI???? R u 4 real — Dais (@DaisyyMeR0lling) February 6, 2018

what kind of a fuckin name is stormi i’m so disappointed she sounds like a fuckin my little pony character — adam (@ybnadam) February 6, 2018

Stormi not even a week old and already has more clout than 99.99% of the world 👀😩 — Wolfie (@wolfieraps) February 6, 2018

Everyone was so certain Kylie’s baby was gonna he called Butterfly but she threw a massive curveball and named her Stormi. pic.twitter.com/34K6EPeZyB — guy fieri (@mimialiceg) February 6, 2018

you BEST be fucking with me kylie jenner your child is not named stormi don’t do this to me — jamie // 12 (@impenguinjamie) February 6, 2018

All I think of when I hear Stormi is Stormzy pic.twitter.com/h9KbPGkmP5 — 🌷 (@aaishcreme) February 6, 2018

“Kylie is most definitely going to name her child Mariposa”

Kylie: Stormi

Me: pic.twitter.com/nhH9KT2E7E — bididiana🌙 (@itsviridianaaa) February 6, 2018

her name is stormi but go off lmao https://t.co/bfpxB9tfFn — bri ethridge (@briethrdge) February 6, 2018

Travis Scott and Kylie named their baby “Stormi” : pic.twitter.com/JAYEZdNYGT — Ms. Darby (@MsAlyshaDarby) February 6, 2018

I would love to know how Kylie Jenner came up with her daughters name Stormi, cute name tho. — Mariaaa 💋 (@mariabelbeck) February 6, 2018

One person joked that with baby Chicago and 4-year-old North West, the Kardashians are aiming to predict the weather with their kids’ names.

” It’s going to be stormi in the north of Chicago “ Are the Kardashians creating a weather forecast 🤔 — Kirsty 🥀🐝 (@illuminatemalec) February 6, 2018

According to the SAINTs there is a STORMI heading NORTH. CHICAGO will get hit around 2 o’clock! It will be a DREAM if we all survive! #KUWTK — Nikki (@nikkiziner) February 6, 2018

It’s reign & stormi in the north west of Chicago 😂😂😭😭 they got a whole forecast now — ERICA (@Princessgee11) February 6, 2018

The Kardashians must literally pull weather related names out of a hat when they name their babies!!!North ??? Stormi ??? JUST CALL IT KATIE OR SOMETHING — Evan (@EvansPosts) February 6, 2018

Jenner announced the name in a sweet Instagram post sharing her first official photo of Baby Stormi. In the pic, Stormi has her tiny hand wrapped around Jenner’s thumb.

Fans had speculated that Jenner and Scott would be naming their baby “Butterfly” or “Posie,” based on the amount of butterfly imagery used in the 11-minute YouTube videothe Life of Kylie star dropped Sunday when she confirmed she had given birth.

Mom Kris Jenner was also thought to have dropped a clue when she advertised on Instagram for a shade of Kylie Cosmetics product called “Posie K,” which debuted on Stormi’s birthday.

Kylie stepped almost completely out of the spotlight during the nine months of her at the time unconfirmed pregnancy, frustrating fans who were accustomed to getting a part of the reality TV personality at every life turn.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

