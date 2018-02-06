Celebrity Parents

Kylie Jenner Baby’s Name Stormi Creates Social Media Storm

Kylie Jenner announced Tuesday that she and Travis Scott named their new daughter Stormi, and social media is already going crazy with reactions to the name.

Some cracked jokes about the fact that Jenner would name her daughter the name of the adult film actress who claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump during the early days of his marriage to Melania Trump.

Others laughed at fans who were convinced Jenner was going to name her daughter Butterfly, or a variation of it like Mariposa or Posie.

One person joked that with baby Chicago and 4-year-old North West, the Kardashians are aiming to predict the weather with their kids’ names.

Jenner announced the name in a sweet Instagram post sharing her first official photo of Baby Stormi. In the pic, Stormi has her tiny hand wrapped around Jenner’s thumb.

Fans had speculated that Jenner and Scott would be naming their baby “Butterfly” or “Posie,” based on the amount of butterfly imagery used in the 11-minute YouTube videothe Life of Kylie star dropped Sunday when she confirmed she had given birth.

Mom Kris Jenner was also thought to have dropped a clue when she advertised on Instagram for a shade of Kylie Cosmetics product called “Posie K,” which debuted on Stormi’s birthday.

Kylie stepped almost completely out of the spotlight during the nine months of her at the time unconfirmed pregnancy, frustrating fans who were accustomed to getting a part of the reality TV personality at every life turn.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

