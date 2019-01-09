Kylie Jenner Already Has Presents for Stormi’s First Birthday in February

Kylie Jenner already has presents for her daughter Stormi’s first birthday, which doesn’t come until February.

Jenner took to social media to share a photo of one of the presents, showing off a colorful package with pick trim.

“P.s. Already wrapping Stormi’s bday gifts I’m too excited,” she wrote on the Instagram Stories post

Stormi was born on Feb. 1, 2018, after a very secretive pregnancy by Jenner. On the day of Stormi’s birth, the 21-year-old business mogul opened up about why she kept the pregnancy so low-key in an Instagram post.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she added. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner continued.

“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star concluded her message.

In May 2018, Jenner sat down for an ES Magazine interview with her sister Kim Kardashian, and she opened up about how motherhood had been “so amazing, and so much fun” for her.

“I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” she added, as reported by E! Online. “Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning.”

“I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on,” Jenner also said. “I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”