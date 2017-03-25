Kristen Bell’s Daily Morning Routine Is the Definition of Motherhood

Kristen Bell is a mother of two daughters and although her morning routine can get hectic, she knows exactly how to handle it.

The hilarious actress reveals she wakes up to “blood-curdling screams” from her daughter’s bedrooms and that’s when she knows her day is about to begin. When she gets to her kids’ rooms, she is met with a “Good morning, Mommy!”

Bell says she tries to have as little contact with her children before she has some matcha so their “relationship is preserved,” Well + Good reports. Last year, the star switched to matcha after discovering coffee wasn’t giving her the energy she needed. The Good Place star prefers to make her matcha with hot flax milk instead of water.

Once she’s had her drink, she makes her daughters breakfast, which usually is a flavored oatmeal. She tends to eat their leftovers for her own breakfast so that she doesn’t waste any food.

After breakfast, the 36-year-old takes her daughters to school and usually drops them off in her pajamas because she doesn’t “have enough time, nor [does she] care enough, to change into regular street clothes.”

When she finally returns home, she looks at her phone for the first time all morning. “It wasn’t a commitment I made or anything, there are just other things I have to prioritize in the mornings,” she shares. “I’m like everyone else and spend a ton of time on my phone, just not in the mornings.”

Bell is “not a morning person at all” and tends to work out later in the afternoon. She enjoys running, hikes and going to the gym.

If Kristen ever feels like she’s getting sick, she downs a teaspoon of oregano oil. “It’s one of the more disgusting-tasting things Mother Earth has to offer, and it burns, but it kills anything coming into your nose or in your mouth,” she explains.

