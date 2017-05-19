Kristen Bell Shares a Quick-Fix Mom Hack

Quick fix for a broken pull up when you’re on an airplane? Hair tie. BOOM. Next question. #mom A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on May 17, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

Kristen Bell is mom to two daughters, 4-year-old Lincoln and 2-year-old Delta, so it’s safe to say she knows a thing or two about motherhood.

Bell recently used Instagram to share a helpful parenting hack, sharing a rare snap of one of her daughters in the process. The snap features the tot sporting a pull-up held together with a hair tie, with Bell sharing that the moment happened on an airplane.

“Quick fix for a broken pull up when you’re on an airplane?” she captioned the snap. “Hair tie. BOOM. Next question. #mom.”

Bell and husband Dax Shepard rarely share photos of their daughters, but they don’t hesitate to share adorable stories about their kids.

For example, Shepard recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and discussed the time he accidentally taught Lincoln an expletive after nearly breaking his nose on her bookshelf.

“I let a couple of mother–kers rip,” he said.

“‘This pool is f–king warm,’” the actor recalled his daughter saying later. “Side note, we were like, ‘She’s nailing the syntax. She knows that she’s using it as an adjective, an adverb. We were proud and she stopped saying it.”

