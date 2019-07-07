Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Share Rare Photo With Daughters Celebrating ‘Magical’ 4th of July

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard gave fans a rarity on July 4th this year. The couple spent the holiday with their children and actually shared a photo of the celebration to social media.

The couple was enjoying some fireworks on the beach, with Shepard confirming the special nature of the moment in his caption.

“Never been in a more magical setting for the festivities,” The Ranch star wrote on Instagram.

Bell also shared the same shot on her own Instagram page, taking it all in alongside daughters Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 6.

“Grateful for so many things today,” Bell wrote with her upload.

As Closer Weekly points out, many fans were blown away by the shot and shared their feelings about the lovely family.

“A really lovely picture of the [Shepards],” one commenter wrote.

“Beautiful memories,” another chimed in with.

Closer Weekly adds that the acting couple does their best to keep their kids out of the spotlight and away from prying eyes. They’re never shy about discussing their parenting skills or love with their kids, but they keep their faces out of the view on social media.

“Having kids feels like that first seventh-grade crush that overwhelms every molecule in your body, but it’s permanent,” Bell once admitted in an interview with Good Housekeeping. “Other than the sleep deprivation in the beginning and trying to figure out how not to screw your kid up, the rewards are mountains larger than the battles.”

Bell also opened up to Us Weekly about her kids, saying that having kids “right-size” problems you think you have and “make everything better.” The old worries melt away.

The couple, who were married back in 2013, are likely more popular with fans through their role as parents, but that doesn’t mean that both aren’t busy elsewhere. Bell is prepping for the return of Veronica Mars on Hulu, while also leading The Good Place into its final season on NBC. Meanwhile, Shepard will do the same with The Ranch on Netflix, appears on ABC’s Bless This Mess, and has a gig hosting Spin The Wheel on Fox.

Not to mention that Bell will reprise her role in the Frozen franchise this fall with the film’s theatrical sequel.

It’s a good time to be the Shepards.