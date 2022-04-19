Dax Shepard Jokes Kristen Bell Will Divorce Him for 'Yellowstone' Star

✖

Now that Kristen Bell has met Yellowstone's Luke Grimes, The Good Place star's husband, Dax Shepard, joked it's a "wrap" on their marriage of almost a decade. Shepard took to Instagram Sunday to share a photo of his wife embracing Grimes, who struck a pensive expression much in the way of his character, Kayce Dutton.

"Well, that's a wrap on my marriage!" the Armchair Expert host joked in the caption. "I wish you both well, and I don't blame either of you. Fair play @lukegrimes." The next day, Bell shared the same photo to her Instagram, joking that while Shepard didn't have to worry about her leaving him, he might have to accept a third member of their marriage.

"Sister wives? Nah, let's go with Brother husbands," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "@lukegrimes welcome to the family and @daxshepard, as usual, thank u for being so supportive. We're all Duttons now!" Yellowstone's official account was on board for the crossover, commenting simply, "Welcome to the Yellowstone." Fortunately for Shepard, and unfortunately for Bell, Grimes has his own longterm relationship, having married model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes in 2018.

Shepard and Bell have never shied away from talking about their celebrity crushes over the years, with The Ranch star revealing in November on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that after only having the hots for Brad Pitt for years, he finally had a new male celebrity crush in the form of Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo.

"I'm embarrassed to say, I did what these men do-I got a younger model," Shepard joked to host Ellen DeGeneres. "I watched this Drive to Survive thing on Netflix...And then I became obsessed with Formula One and then I interviewed Daniel Ricciardo on the podcast and then he and I kinda hit it off. Then, I pushed hard, got a phone number and we've just really been building this thing that's culminated in us seeing the world together, really."

Bell told DeGeneres, "They're really cute. I fully support this." As for the Frozen star's celebrity crushes, she revealed during a game with DeGeneres that she was into Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, Law & Order star Vincent D'Onofrio and Grammy winner T.I.