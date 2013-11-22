Kristen Bell 'Announces' 'Frozen 3,' But Fans Shouldn't Get Excited

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney fans young and old might start freaking out upon seeing the news about Kristen Bell announcing Frozen 3. However, Frozen fanatics should definitely know the massive caveat that came with Bell's reveal. While Bell did "announce" a third movie in the massively successful animated Disney franchise, it was all part of a bit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Bell appeared on the NBC late night show on Monday in promotion of The World Needs More Purple School, the new children's book she co-write with Benjamin Hart. Fallon pointed out a reference to the Frozen song "Let It Go" in the book and pressed her to announce news of a third movie. Bell jokingly obliged, noting that she had "zero authority" to actually announce a movie; that would be up to Disney.

"I would… like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3," Bell said, causing a massive cheer to erupt in the Tonight Show crowd. The actress, who voices Anna in the franchise, quickly backpedaled to make sure the audience could understand there is no actual news about Frozen 3. Fans will have to stick with Frozen and Frozen 2, which you can buy at Amazon or stream on Disney+.

"Please bear in mind I did say 'zero authority' because I can't do that," she added. "I can't do that. No, I'm not in charge."

The Good Place actress then went on to cite recent remarks from Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa in the Frozen franchise, about a potential third movie. "I hope it is [in the works], but I don't know," Menzel said on June 16's episode of Shop TODAY. "Anytime I can be 80 and play a blonde animated girl who is, like, 15 — who has amazing arms, by the way, I love that about her."

Bell, who regularly makes headlines alongside husband Dax Shepard, echoed Menzel's sentiment while to Jimmy Fallon saying, "Well, you know, ... I'll keep it mysterious, but I know Idina recently said she would do it and I feel like if we're all in, like, what are we waiting for? Let's do it."

As of press time, there is no official plan for Frozen 3. However, it's worth noting that Jonathan Groff, who voices Kristoff, is hopeful for a third movie, as well. In the meantime, you can purchase the first two movies (as well as some spinoff specials) on Amazon or stream them on Disney+. You can watch the full Tonight Show episode with Kristen Bell on Peacock.