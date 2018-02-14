Kris Jenner Throws Back to 1997 with Family Photo: ‘Proud Mama’

Kris Jenner is feeling nostalgic. Two weeks after her youngest daughter gave birth to her first child, the mom of six is throwing it back to Kylie Jenner’s baby days. The throwback photo, from 1997, also shows Jenner hanging with a young Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

“The best memories,” Kris captioned the sweet photo with three of her daughters.

While many on Twitter and Instagram called the pic “precious” and wished the family a happy Valentine’s Day, Kardashian wasn’t happy with her momager sharing the old photo.

“I look horrendous!” she wrote. “I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore and her thin eyebrows! And I discovered glitter bronze shadow.”

Many of Jenner’s followers reassured Kardashian, who would have been 17 at the time, that she looked “natural” and “beautiful,” but others poked fun at her throwback look.

“Tell Kim to show us that look on makeup tutorial pls,” Katy Perry wrote in the comments.

Others on Twitter wrote that Kardashian looked like the “cash me ousside” girl from Dr. Phil and wrote that her “90s eyebrows are everything.”

Why does Kim look like “cash Me outside how bow dah” girl — Confidence Omozuwa (@ConfidenceOmoz1) February 14, 2018

Kim’s 90s eyebrows are everything ❤️ — amanda palasciano (@amandainblack) February 14, 2018

The throwback photo comes just two weeks after Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi Webster. The first-time mom kept her pregnancy under wraps throughout the entire nine months, apologizing to fans in her baby announcement for “keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions.”

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Kylie wrote. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Baby Stormi Webster was born at 4:43 p.m. on Feb. 1 weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. The announcement came on Feb. 4, with Jenner posting the now record-breaking Instagram post Feb. 6.

Fans had speculated that Kylie and Scott would be naming their baby “Butterfly” or “Posie,” based on the amount of butterfly imagery used in the 11-minute YouTube video the Life of Kylie star dropped Sunday when she confirmed she had given birth.

As for the best advice she’s given Kylie about motherhood, mom Kris says to “enjoy every second. I think she’s [Kylie] excited.”

Kylie’s name announcement Instagram post is now the most-liked photo on the platform — surpassing some iconic celebrity snaps like Cristiano Ronaldo, whose post documenting the birth of his fourth child received 11.3 million likes.