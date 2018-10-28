Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Reunite for Family Vacation to Bali

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are spending some time together in Bali, showing their dedication to cordial co-parenting.

Kardashian and Disick’s romance has been over for quite some time, yet the former couple does not avoid contact with one another. The two share three children together — 9-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign. They broke up once and for all in July of 2015, just a few months after Reign was born. They’ve struck a nice balance as separated parents, however, and according to Instagram they had some quality family time over the weekend.

Kardashian posted several adorable pictures of her kids and Disick enjoying their trip to Indonesia over the weekend. They were accompanied by her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and their respective children. Disick made some posts from the island as well, showing off the priceless family fun in an idyllic setting.

“Double the trouble,” Disick wrote beside one photo of Penelope and North West.

He captioned another photo of Penelope “Poosh,” referencing a nickname both he and Kardashian use for their daughter.

Meanwhile, Kardashian showed off a photo of herself in a sparkling yellow outfit. She also posed in front of a brick building with Penelope.

“Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace,” she wrote.

Despite their sometimes contentious break-up, the couple is fine spending time together as parents. An inside source recently told PEOPLE that it should come as no surprise to see them on vacation together.

“Kourtney and Scott are friends and co-parents. They have a very good relationship, so it’s not strange that they are together with the kids,” they said. “They want the kids to feel like they are still a family and can have fun together.”

The source said that this had a lot to do with Disick’s personal development. The 35-year-old has toned down his drinking and partying, and begun taking his responsibilities more seriously, making it easy for Kardashian to coordinate with him and count on him for things.

“Lately, Kourtney is very happy with Scott,” the source went on. “He is taking care of himself, isn’t partying and is a great dad.”

Still, there is little chance of the couple getting back together in earnest any time soon. The insider said that the delicate balance of their co-parenting was hard enough, and there was likely no romance in their future.

“She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids,” they said. “She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it.”

They added that Kardashian “will never get back with Scott.”