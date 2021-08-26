Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Daughter Penelope Debuts Fiery Red Hair

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope is embracing her inner rocker. The 9-year-old debuted her bright red new 'do on Instagram Thursday, holding her hands behind her head while sporting an oversized graphic tee. Kardashian, who showed off behind-the-scenes moments of the dyeing process on her Instagram Story, captioned the shot simply with a string of red emojis matching Penelope's hair.

Kardashian's friend and Poosh chief content officer Sarah Howard commented on the shot, "Ariel from little mermaid," while Stephanie Shepherd adding in crying emojis. Kardashian and Disick are also parents to 11-year-old Mason and 6-year-old Reign, and have gotten more comfortable co-parenting over the years after their split in 2015.

While there were rumors last year that the two might be reuniting romantically, the Poosh founder has since moved on with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Disick with Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. Kardashian and Barker have been going hot and heavy since making their relationship public in January, even sparking rumors this summer that the two had gotten married in Las Vegas.

"Scott has gotten more used to the idea that Kourtney and Travis' relationship is serious but it's not his favorite subject of discussion," one insider told Entertainment Tonight in July of Disick's perspective on his ex's romance. However, the source continued, Kardashian's kids are "loving" their mom's new relationship. Barker's children, 15-year-old Alabama and 17-year-old Landon, reportedly feel the same way about the KUWTK star. "Travis' kids have really taken to Kourtney and vice versa with Kourtney's kids," the source said. "They all get along great, and their families are meshing well together."

Alabama proved just how close the families are getting during a recent Instagram Live, during which she referred to Kardashian as her "stepmom." Playing a game of "Never Have I Ever" with friends, Alabama put down a finger when someone said they'd never "met a Kardashian." The teen smiled as she did and responded, "It's my stepmom."

Disick's relationship with Hamlin isn't quite as well-accepted. Rinna expressed on Wednesday's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when asked about her 20-year-old daughter dating the 38-year-old reality star, "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f— is it Scott Disick?"