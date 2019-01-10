Kobe Bryant Expecting Baby With Wife Vanessa

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant have another reason to celebrate the beginning of 2019.

The retired basketball played and his wife announced Tuesday they were expecting their fourth child together.

“New year, new baby! Baby Mamba on the way 2019,” the parents wrote on both of their Instagram accounts.

“Kobe and I are so happy to add another baby blessing to our family! Bianka will have a new baby sibling to play with and Natalia and Gianna are super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love,” Vanessa added.

Bryant also commented on the expansion of his family, writing, “Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka #blessed #bryantbunch #daddyspricesses #love #2019.”

Fans of the former basketball legend took to Vanessa’s Instagram comments section to congratulate the happy couple on the news.

“Congratulations!!! So happy for you guys,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Congrats ! Another Princess on the way! Ppl need to mind their own and just say congrats. Who care if it’s a boy or girl. Healthy baby that’s all that matters. Plus girls always have a stronger relationship with their parents as they get older as where boys will most of the times follow lead with their wife’s in laws and leave it at that. Just speaking facts,” one user wrote, taking on critics who were disappointed the couple wasn’t expecting a boy.

“One more and you got a starting 5,” one user wrote, joking about Bryant’s basketball legacy.

“Congratulations!!! I hope you have a happy and healthy pregnancy,” another user added.

The couple tied the knot in 2001 and reconciled in 2013 after Vanessa’s 2011 divorce filing. They share daughters Natalia, 15, Gianna, 12, and Bianka, 2, as first reported bu E! News.

Bryant and Vanessa did not provide details on how far along she is into the pregnancy, though they did recently comment on their desire to expand their family further.

I 2013, Bryant revealed to press that he and Vanessa planned to add a new member soon.

“I hear boys are just walking tornadoes. We’ll see. I think Vanessa wants a boy more than I do,” Bryant told Extra at the Tribeca Film Festival at the time.

Congratulations on another princess for the loving family!