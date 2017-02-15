Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s PDA With Husband Kroy Biermann Seriously Grosses Daughter Brielle Out

And to all a goodnight…. ❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is seriously in love with husband Kroy Biermann, and the reality star sometimes has a hard time keeping her hands off her man, much to the dismay of her kids.

MORE: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals Her Husband Lets Their 4-Year-Old Hold His Gun

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Don’t Be Tardy star got handsy with her husband while posing for a Valentine’s Day photo Tuesday, with the mom of six playfully grabbing her husband’s crotch and grossing out her 19-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann in the process.

“Goodbye,” Brielle said in a video on Snapchat. “What the f—!”

She also captioned the moment, “WTF.”

Zolciak-Biermann also posting photos from the moment on her own Instagram and Snapchat, writing a sweet message to her husband.

“Had the best dinner date with my ❤ God thank you for my blessings! ❤ 6th Valentine’s Day together,” she wrote.

Brielle and her sister, Ariana, are Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters from a previous relationship, and Kim and Kroy share KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3. Kroy adopted Brielle and Ariana three years ago.

(Photo: Snapchat / Brielle Biermann) (Photo: Snapchat / Kim Zolciak-Biermann) (Photo: Snapchat / Kim Zolciak-Biermann)

Related:

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back at Woman Who Asked Her Family to Be Quiet on Vacation

Brielle Biermann Defends Herself Against Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Throwback Look-Alike Photo With Daughter Brielle