Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has the Best Comeback After Daughter Brielle Jokes About Her Mom’s Age

No one can cross Kim Zolciak-Biermann, not even her daughter.
The Don’t Be Tardy star knew exactly what to do when her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann made a snarky comment about her age.
Videos by PopCulture.com
A fan of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo of Zolciak-Biermann rocking a bikini on Twitter over the weekend, writing, “She’s a mother of 6 and she’s 40 WOW.”
She’s a mother of 6 and she’s 40 WOW 😍 #goals pic.twitter.com/CLkC8ngt6q— Grey (@Greeyspace) June 3, 2017
She jokingly corrected the fan about her age and responded, “Whoaaaa I just turned 39.”
MORE: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts Bikini Selfies on Snapchat While Daughter Bares Breasts in Background
That’s when her daughter chimed in and commented back on the tweet, “u look 40.”
u look 40— brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) June 3, 2017
Zolciak-Biermann did not let Brielle get away with the comment and wrote back, “Hmm why is it ppl can’t tell us apart then! #HatersAreMyMotivators #GirlBye.”
Hmm why is it ppl can’t tell us apart then! #HatersAreMyMotivators #GirlBye https://t.co/z4PNkltCs6— Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) June 4, 2017
Fans of the family have noticed a major resemblance between the mother and daughter, especially after Zolciak-Biermann posted a throwback photo of herself at the age of 16 next to a photo of Brielle.
The Bravo star wrote, “Welllll.. wow @briellebiermann.”
Related:
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Kash Shows Love to Stray Dog After Traumatic Dog Bite
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts a Heartfelt Message About Her Son Following His Dog Attack
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Family Meet John Legend After Awkward Sexual Favor Tweet