Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has the Best Comeback After Daughter Brielle Jokes About Her Mom’s Age

No one can cross Kim Zolciak-Biermann, not even her daughter.

The Don’t Be Tardy star knew exactly what to do when her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann made a snarky comment about her age.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A fan of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo of Zolciak-Biermann rocking a bikini on Twitter over the weekend, writing, “She’s a mother of 6 and she’s 40 WOW.”

She’s a mother of 6 and she’s 40 WOW 😍 #goals pic.twitter.com/CLkC8ngt6q — Grey (@Greeyspace) June 3, 2017

She jokingly corrected the fan about her age and responded, “Whoaaaa I just turned 39.”

MORE: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts Bikini Selfies on Snapchat While Daughter Bares Breasts in Background

That’s when her daughter chimed in and commented back on the tweet, “u look 40.”

u look 40 — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) June 3, 2017

Zolciak-Biermann did not let Brielle get away with the comment and wrote back, “Hmm why is it ppl can’t tell us apart then! #HatersAreMyMotivators #GirlBye.”

Fans of the family have noticed a major resemblance between the mother and daughter, especially after Zolciak-Biermann posted a throwback photo of herself at the age of 16 next to a photo of Brielle.

The Bravo star wrote, “Welllll.. wow @briellebiermann.”

Related:

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Kash Shows Love to Stray Dog After Traumatic Dog Bite

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts a Heartfelt Message About Her Son Following His Dog Attack

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Family Meet John Legend After Awkward Sexual Favor Tweet