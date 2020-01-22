Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Paints Siblings Faces Like ‘It’ Clown, Ruins White Couch

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West got to show off her artistic side recently, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star highlighted on her Instagram Story. But, North’s attempts to create a Pennywise-approved makeup look proved to be all sorts of messy.

“So North decided to attempt to do makeup like the ‘It’ clown,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story. She then posted a few photos of her kids, Saint and Chicago, wearing red makeup all over their faces. (Their other sibling, Psalm, being less than a year old and all, managed to miss out on the makeup fun.) North also did her own, It-inspired makeup, giving herself even more of a “bloody” edge than her siblings, as Kardashian noted.

You can definitely tell what look the makeup artist, North, was going for. But, instead of creating scary, Pennywise-esque looks, the results were simply too cute on the West siblings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jan 21, 2020 at 3:36am PST

Given the red makeup used by the six-year-old MUA, it was only a matter of time until Kardashian’s monochromatic furniture felt the love.

“My couch,” Kardashian captioned another Instagram Story snap, which featured Chicago standing next to a white couch which had a small red stain on it.

In December during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Kardashian opened up about the decor in her home and how she doesn’t actually care too much when things get a little messy.

“Their rooms are really festive and wild and everyone has a theme, so I let them go crazy in their room and the playroom. So they respect it. They respect the space,” she said on the program. “And you know what, it’s just stuff. Like, I actually don’t really care. I got this table made and Chicago took a Sharpie and wrote on the table. I was freaking out at first and then Kanye came home and was like, ‘It makes it even better, it’s art. Now we’re going to keep this forever!’”

While the parents of four are alright with a little mess, West isn’t exactly on board with North wearing makeup (aside from the casual, It-themed makeup session).

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager,” Kardashian told E! News in October. “It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best.”

“I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss,” she added.

Even though North may not be wearing any KKW Beauty products just yet, it’s clear that Kardashian and West still let their daughter have some fun with makeup every now and then.