Kim Kardashian West Reveals Adorable Second Photo of Baby Psalm, Hints at Middle Name

Just a month after welcoming her fourth child with husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian gave fans their best look at her newborn son Psalm West.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a brand new photo, the second to be shared, of the youngest member of her family, showing the 1-month-old sound asleep.

“Psalm Ye,” Kardashian captioned the sweet snapshot, perhaps hinting at the little one’s middle name.

The sweet new photo, which had many fans comparing the little one to big sister Chicago, 16 months, also had many wondering if the Wests had given their little boy the middle name Ye.

Should that be the case, Psalm would be the first of the couple’s children to have a middle name, as daughters Chicago and North, 6, as well as son Saint, 3, do not have middle names.

The KKW Beauty mogul and her rapper husband had welcomed Psalm on May 9 via surrogate at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, at 7:02 p.m. According to his birth certificate, which was released shortly after, his parents opted to follow their tradition, as no middle name was listed.

The little boy’s untraditional first name seems to be a nod to his father, who notably has a passion for music and recently began hosting his own Sunday Service, which combines scripture with song. West even recently brought his Sunday Service to Coachella, where he performed for a crowd of 50,000. It has also been reported that he wants to open his own church.

“He is extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people,” a source claimed. “He spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.”

According to the dictionary, psalm is “a sacred song or poem used in worship.” It is also the name of a book filled with poems within the Old Testament of the Bible.

Speaking out about the name shortly after the May 17 reveal, Kris Jenner admitted that Kardashian and West had drawn inspiration from the Book of Psalms.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

New episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!