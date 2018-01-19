Kim Kardashian Shares Daughter’s Nickname in New Tweet

Kim Kardashian revealed on Friday that she and Kanye West have named their newborn daughter Chicago West, ending days of speculation that saw fans coming up with a plethora of ideas for the infant’s name.

Kardashian made the initial name announcement on her website, simply sharing the words “Chicago West” along with her daughter’s birth statistics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Chicago West, January 15, 2018, 12:47am, 7lbs 6oz,” the post read.

Baby Chicago joins elder siblings North and Saint, and Kardashian proudly announced her younger daughter’s nickname in a tweet along with her siblings’ names.

“North, Saint & Chi,” the tweet read.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

She also retweeted a fan who correctly deduced the pronunciation of the newborn’s nickname.

“And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s ‘Shy,’” the fan wrote.

And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s “Shy” — Leslie ♥ (@rodashian) January 19, 2018

The mogul also recently celebrated her status as a mom of three, posting a photo of herself walking down the street with the caption “#momofthree.”

People reports that Kardashian is making sure her elder children feel the love after the birth of their baby sister.

“Kim wants to make sure North and Saint have a lot of extra attention and feel included as well. It’s a big deal for everyone to have a newborn in the family,” a source said.

The insider added, “Kim and Kanye are at home with the baby. They are so happy. They have had some visitors, but mostly Kris [Jenner] and Kourtney [Kardashian] are helping out.”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com