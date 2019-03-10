Kim Kardashian Shares New Precious Photos of Daughter Chicago With Her Cousin True

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé Kardashian’s daughters are the best of friends.

The KKW Beauty mogul took to Instagram Saturday morning to share sweet snapshots of her daughter, Chicago, and Khloé’s baby girl, True, spending some quality time together.

The cousins, who are three months apart in age can be seen exchanging looks while they play together in one of Kim’s posts.

“I can’t wait to hear what they talk about [laughing out loud],” Kardashian wrote alongside the precious shot of the babies.

Khloe took to the comments section to gush over the girls: “Our little ladies!!!!!!”

The adorable photos come a few days since the infamous Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods cheating scandal last month. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Khloé and Tristan are supposedly co-parenting peacefully since the controversy.

“Khloé has True for the majority of the time,” the source said. “Khloé’s able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can’t. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in L.A. so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloé.”

“Khloé and Tristan may have their issues but Khloé will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter,” the source added. “Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time.”

That does not mean there is no drama brewing after the scandal, as another source previously told PEOPLE that Khloé is trying to figure out how to properly celebrate baby True’s birthday, despite the fact Kim refuses to be in the same room as the NBA star.

“Kim never trusted Tristan after he cheated on Khloé right before True was born,” the source said. “Ever since, it’s been very difficult for Kim to even tolerate Tristan. But she really tried her best because it was important for Khloé.”

“She feels there is no chance she will keep it together and not lose it on him. Kim is beyond angry with him,” the source continued.

When it comes to True’s birthday, “Khloé is figuring out how to get Tristan involved,” they added. “She can’t see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him.”

Almost three weeks since news of the cheating scandal first broke, Khloé appears to be focusing on her daughter and leaning on her family.

“Guys may come and go, but the bond between the [sisters] is never going away,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “And they’re committed to supporting each other.”