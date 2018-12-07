Kim Kardashian Sent Daughter Chicago to Cleveland With Aunt Khloe and Baby True to Avoid the Flu

Kim Kardashian will take the most drastic of measures to ensure her baby doesn’t get sick.

The 38-year-old spent Thursday in Calabasas, California celebrating the launch of her KKW Fragrance at Ulta Beauty, but her 10-month-old daughter, Chicago, was hundreds of miles away in Cleveland, Ohio with her aunt Khloé Kardashian and cousin True.

“Yesterday was a hard day because we have the flu going around,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Extra, explaining the lengths she went to to ensure Chicago didn’t get sick.

“So once the flu happens, and I felt it in the house and my baby didn’t have it, I sent her to Cleveland with Khloé,” she said. “I said… ‘Khloé, please take her for, like, four days, because she’ll get sick [at home] with everyone.’”

Khloé shared two sweet photos of cousins Chi and True hanging out together on Thursday. In one, the girls sit in two separate strollers and Chicago reached down to hold onto her 7-month-old cousin’s hand. In the other photo, the girls slept in the back of a car in their car seats. “Long Day,” Khloé captioned the adorable image.

Khloé also shared a photo of herself holding True up against a sunset. “Moon of my life,” she captioned the mother-daughter post, which also showed off her abs of steel.

Khloé and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed True, their first child together, in April. Kardashian shares Chicago, 3-year-old son Saint, and 5-year-old daughter North West with husband Kanye West.

At Kardashian’s fragrance launch event, she said West “had to do school duties” so was unable to attend. She also explained why West was on his phone when the two attended the opening night of the Broadway production of The Cher Show earlier this week.

“He was taking notes and writing things. He loved the stage show,” she told Extra.

As previously reported, earlier this week, The Cher Show star Jarrod Spector called out West on Twitter for looking at his phone during the show.

“Hey [Kanye West] so cool that you’re here at The Cher Show! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much,” Spector said.

West immediately apologized to Spector, taking the slam in stride. “The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe,’” West tweeted back. “Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guy spot into making this masterpiece.”