Kim Kardashian Opens up About Newborn Son’s ‘Calm and Chill’ Temperament

Kim Kardashian is already gushing over baby No. 4.

Two days after the birth of her fourth child with husband Kanye West, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about her new son, also sharing photos from her CBD and meditation-themed baby shower.

“I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much,” she said on Twitter Saturday. Kardashian also shares daughters Chicago, 15 months, and North, 6 next month, plus son Saint, 3.

“We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect!” the KKW Beauty mogul continued. The reality star has yet to announce the name of her new baby boy, as first reported by PEOPLE.

Kardashian previously opened up to the baby shower guests — including Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen and Jen Atkin — that she felt overwhelmed by the arrival of her new baby.

“Because I’m freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD,” the now-mother of four told her friends about the theme of the celebration held on April 27.

“I thought I’m freaking the f— out having a fourth kid,” she said last month.

Kardashian announced the arrival of her baby boy on Friday on social media, writing: “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

In a follow-up post, Kardashian shared her happiness writing: “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Rumors that Kardashian and Kanye were expecting their fourth child via surrogate were confirmed back in January, with Kardashian later revealing she accidentally told people at a party, which led to the news leaking.

News of the couple’s surrogate going into labor first surfaced Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when Kourtney Kardashian surprised Jenner during her appearance on the show.

Bringing her three children and Kardashian’s three kids, Kourtney announced the surrogate would be giving birth shortly, which is why Karashian was not there as originally planned.

“They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided,” a source told the outlet.

“They are ecstatic. Their little boy is super cute and looks like Kim,” the insider continued, sharing that the couple’s three older children have met their brother,” and “North seems the most excited.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!