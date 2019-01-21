Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Nanny Bill Reportedly Putting Strain on Finances

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly feeling the strain from their massive nanny bill, even as they await their fourth child.

Kardashian and West have a small staff of caretakers to supervise their children — 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint and 1-year-old Chicago. Sources close to the couple to Radar Online that the nannies are on call 24/7, but that service does not come cheap. As a result, Kardashian and West are racking up some huge bills.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Right now, what’s costing them the highest by far though are the nannies, and it’s becoming a real drain on their finances,” a source close to the Kardashian family said. “They have teams of staff on call 24/7, and when they’re away they take a nanny with them to help out if they’re too busy.”

The Kardashians are famous for projecting wealth and opulence, with their lavish vacations and their massive homes in Calabasas, California. Yet even combined with the music and fashion earnings of West, Kardashian’s nanny needs are reportedly catching up with her.

“It costs them anything from $50-100k in monthly bills,” the insider claimed.

The nannies are not the only staff on hand to help the family, either. Kardashian and West reportedly employ a whole lot of people to assist them with just about everything.

“There’s their security and army of assistants, along with personal trainers, chefs and stylists,” the source said.

Still, all hope is not lost. In July, Kardashian gave an interview with Wealth Simple, where she explained how meticulous she is when it comes to finances.

“I’m really on top of my financial situation,” she said. “I do everything. I see everything, write every check, I’m on top of every last detail. I was always taught to be like that.”

How exactly the family will handle this strain going forward, however, is unclear. Their hopes of reducing their childcare costs are not great, since they are expecting a newborn later this year. Kardashian and West are having another son through surrogacy, as they had their youngest daughter, Chi, in 2018.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, Kardashian revealed that she herself had been the one to leak news of the new baby. She declined to specify a due date, though she did tease that it was “soon.”

Fans will just have to wait until Kardashian is ready to share the exact date with them herself. Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 is currently filming.