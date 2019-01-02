Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Put Baby Plans on Hold Until He Was in a Good State of Mind

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly put their baby plans on hold until he was in a good state of mind.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple — who just announced that they are expecting baby number four by way of surrogacy — stated that they intentionally waited to take the next steps.

“Kim wanted their carrier to be pregnant shortly after Chicago’s birth, but they put those plans on hold when Kanye was having his issues this year,” the source explained. “Kanye has been great. He’s been healthy, happy and his head is clear. They are both very excited for this new baby.”

Kardashian and West have three children — five-year-old daughter North, three-year-old son Saint, and 11-month-old daughter Chicago — and are reportedly expecting the new baby in May.

Regarding West’s mental health, Us Weekly reports that multiple sources close the couple cite Kardashian as being very “protective” of him and his emotional needs, even through his many social media rants.

“She tried pointing out to Kanye that the posts were only adding to speculation about his mental health, and just wanted him to realize that,” one insider stated last April. “At this point, Kim is just not engaging Kanye because it’s counterproductive and will only cause more fighting.”

Kardashian herself spoke about West’s mental health during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, saying, “When he gets ramped up, he can’t control what he says. He can’t let it go. But he loves getting ramped up. As a wife, it’s really frustrating to see the media take everything and run with it.”

The new reports that the couple waited until West was of more mental soundness to have another child come after the rapper recently took to Twitter again to rant about a number of issues, including his reaffirmed support for President Trump.

On Jan. 1, West declared, “Trump all day,” adding, “just so in 2019 you know where I stand.”

“Blacks are 90% Democrats That sounds like control to me,” he tweeted. “They will not program me.”

We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us. — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

“One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black,” he tweeted more recently, also saying that “From now on I’m performing with my mutherf—ing hat on.”