Kim Kardashian and Daughter North West Stylishly Twin in Pink Shades

Kim Kardashian West loves matching with her daughter North West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Saturday to share a photo of herself and North looking so much alike, she captioned the photo with “twinning.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo was a throwback shot from the week of June 15, when North and Kardashian West joined dad Kanye West in New York for North’s 5th birthday party.

The photo shows the mother of three holding North up in her arms while the little girl flashed a major smile. The two of them wore similar sunglasses for the candid shot.

This is the second time in 24 hours that Kardashian has shared a photo of her daughter. She posted a snapshot on her Instagram of North, also from her birthday weekend, on Friday, captioning it with “My baby.”

Also during the event-filled weekend in June, which included a birthday party for North at the Polo Bar in New York City. Prior to the event, however, dad Kanye and North were photographed having a moment as she threw a temper tantrum.

North rocked a cute gold kimono-style dress for the special occasion. Kanye wore sneakers, black sweats and a brown denim jacket over a black t-shirt for the party.

North also fashioned straightened hair for the occasion, a look that has become a point of controversy among fans of the family, the outlet wrote.

“I really hate how the kardashians keep straightening that poor baby’s hair tho,” one user wrote on Instagram in the past.

“I hope North West doesn’t get a lot of heat damage to her hair while she’s young,” another added.

Others have defended the look in the past “Kim has taken such good care of North’s curls over the years. The comments about North’s hair being straightened is tired. First of all, mind your own children,” another chimed in.

Not tired of Kardashian moments? The reality TV Royal Family will be back on our televisions with the fifteenth season of Keeping Up with The Kardashians starting August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

“Oh, hey guys. It’s Kimberly. Remember me?” Kardashian West tells the camera as it zooms in toward her face. The video then transforms into a collage of snippets from upcoming scenes from the show featuring the members of the Kardashian Jenner clan.

“Did you miss us? Because we missed you,” she says. “But don’t worry, you didn’t miss anything.”