Kim Kardashian Celebrates Daughter Chicago’s 2nd Birthday With Elaborate Minnie Mouse Party

Kim Kardashian‘s younger daughter, Chicago, turned 2 years old on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and her mom celebrated the occasion by throwing Chicago a Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party. Thanks to Kylie Jenner, fans got a peek at the bash on the makeup mogul’s Instagram Story, including a snap of Chicago with her face painted like Minnie as she worked on a painting at an easel wearing an oversized t-shirt with a Minnie headband on.

Jenner also posted a snap of the dessert table, which was centered by a two-tiered Minnie-themed cake with a figure of the cartoon character on top and letters spelling “Chi,” Chicago’s nickname. The cake was surrounded by trays of sweets and pink roses and the wall behind the table read “Chicago” in Disney’s signature font, pink and yellow balloons hanging overhead.

The dining table was laden with pastel china, pink flowers and tiers of pink desserts including cupcakes, macarons, rice cereal treats and cookies, as well as tiny pink boxes at each guest’s place.

According to Kardashian’s Instagram Story earlier this month, a Minnie Mouse cake was exactly what her daughter wanted for her second birthday.

“Whose birthday is next,” the reality star asked her daughter in a Jan. 7 clip. After Chicago responded with her brother Saint’s name, Kardashian told her that it’s her birthday, asking, “What do you want to do for your birthday? Do you want to have a cake?”

Chicago first asked for a pink cake but ultimately landed on Minnie after her mom suggested either that or a “Baby Shark cake.”

“Minnie Mouse cake,” Chicago responds, adding on request, “I love you Mommy.”

On Wednesday, Kardashian wished her daughter happy birthday on Instagram with two photos of the toddler sitting on a couch, clad in roomy athleisure wear and her hair in two tiny buns.

“Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!!” the KKW Beauty founder wrote. “I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”

