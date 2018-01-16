Kim Kardashian Announces Baby’s Arrival on Twitter: ‘She’s Here!’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child arrived via surrogate on Monday, and the proud parents are already sharing their excitement with fans.

In a post on her website, Kardashian announced the happy news, writing, “She’s here!”

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the post read. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

The reality personality also shared her sentiments on Twitter, posting a link to her site. The couple’s daughter weighs 7 pounds and 6 ounces and is the latest addition to the famous family.

Kardashian and West are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

Fans will get to see more of Kardashian’s journey to welcoming her third child on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as the 37-year-old had been candid about her past two pregnancies and didn’t hesitate to take viewers along on her journey using a surrogate.

Kardashian recently told a fan on Twitter that her baby shower will be aired on the show, with the mogul writing that the shower will be shown during Season 15 of the show.

The couple was rumored last June to be expecting their third child via surrogate, and Kardashian later confirmed the news in September.

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com