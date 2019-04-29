Khloe Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Video Showing Daughter True’s First Steps

Khloe Kardashian is having a proud mom moment. The 34-year-old, who shares 1-year-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, shared two videos of True’s first steps over the weekend.

Kardashian shared two videos to her Instagram Story on Sunday of True testing out some of her very first steps. In one clip, True, wearing a nightgown, makes her way from a ball pit to Kardashian’s waiting arms. “Yay!” she says as True falls into her arms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the second video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star calls for True to “Come here!” and she does, babbling as she walks from a couch over to her mom, who gives her a big hug. “Yay, mama!” Kardashian praises.

Just a day earlier, True’s grandmother Kris Jenner posted a sweet video of True happily playing with the water in her bath in the kitchen sink.

“This is my Saturday mood …. and my heart… this is one happy girl!!” Jenner captioned the video. “[Khloe Kardashian] you are truly blessed!!! [love] [family] [True] [my baby bunny].”

The Good American founder’s daughter turned 1 on April 12; two days later, Kardashian threw a massive, over-the-top pastel-themed birthday party for her, where she reunited with Thompson. The reunion was the first time the couple was seen together since their split following Thompson’s cheating scandal with longtime Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.

Thompson, 28, was seen in videos on Kardashian’s Instagram Story of the birthday party, and he also shared a video of the party to his own Instagram account.

Kardashian told PEOPLE that it has been difficult to watch her daughter grow up.

“It’s so corny but you don’t realize how fast time goes by until you see a child growing in front of you. It’s scary and sad because it goes so fast. Can we slow down time?” she said. “I am utterly obsessed with her. The first year has been amazing. And I really feel like I was meant to do this.”

Kardashian, who is becoming known for the cryptic, not-so-subtle quotes shared to her Instagram Stories, recently seemingly took down Thompson in a quote addressed to “men.”

“Dear men,” the post read. “Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change.”

That post was shared four days after True’s birthday party. Thompson’s tryst with Woods wasn’t the first time he was unfaithful to Kardashian. Just days before the couple welcomed True last April, he made headlines after photos and videos surfaced of him cheating on her multiple times throughout her pregnancy. The two stayed together for the sake of True, but later broke up after the incident with Woods.