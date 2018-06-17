Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Return to LA With Baby True

Khloe Kardashian has returned to Los Angeles with her daughter, True Thompson and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and the family got a lavish welcome.

Kardashian has been in Cleveland, Ohio since April, when she gave birth to her infant daughter. She chose to be in Thompson’s hometown of Cleveland, where he plays for the NBA’s Cavaliers, but after he was caught cheating on her just days before she gave birth, many thought she would be home sooner.

On Sunday, she finally returned to California, where her family greeted her with open arms. She documented the triumphant return on Snapchat, showing off the gifts laid out for her.



Kardashian posted one photo of her adorable daughter, confirming that she had brought her home, though Thompson was nowhere to be seen in her photos and videos. However, a report by Us Weekly claims that he was with her.

While he might be back in L.A., Thompson didn’t get a warm welcome from the KarJenner clan. Kardashian posted a photo of a pink and white arrangement of balloons with a Teddy bear resting on top. One balloon read “Welcome home Khloe and True,” while a second read “Stomi and Kylie, We love you.” The display conspicuously left out Thompson and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott.

In a couple of videos, Kardashian marvelled at a tray of pastries with True’s face on them. The assortment was accompanied by a sign saying that the treats were from Alexa, Jeannie, Allison, Angela and Juanita.

Another bowl showed a stunning artistic rendering of the Kardashian newborn. Kardashian lifted them to show pink flamingos the words “Baby True” in gold letters.

It’s unclear whether Kardashian is back in L.A. for good. The reality star has kept her plans mostly to herself ever since Thompson’s cheating scandal broke, and her family has mostly refrained from speaking on her behalf. That changed last month, however, when Kris Jenner told Us Weekly that her third daughter would definitely be moving back to the west coast.

“She’ll be home soon, so it’s really great,” she said. When asked if it would be permanent, Jenner added: “I think so! Yes!”

A source close to Kardashian spoke to Life & Style earlier this week, also saying that she’d be moving to Los Angeles soon. They also claimed that Kardashian and Thompson will live in separate homes while continuing to co-parent True.

“They’re both leaving Cleveland and heading to LA, but they’re going to live apart,” the insider said. “They’ve been fighting nonstop. They can’t get through one conversation without it turning into a huge argument.”