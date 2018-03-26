Pregnant Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Embrace in New Lingerie Maternity Photo

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are counting down the days to meet their baby girl!

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member and her NBA player beau starred in a new black-and-white photo from their couple’s maternity session with photographer Sasha Samsonova, sharing an embrace while Kardashian shows off her baby belly standing in the kitchen.

Thompson, shirtless in the photo, stands in back of Kardashian, who rocked the same Fleur of England thong, matching balcony bra and black robe she wore in previous photos from the photoshoot. Both of the parents-to-be gaze serenely out a window in the photo.

“Mommy and Daddy @sashasamsonova,” the 33-year-old captioned the snap, shared to Instagram Monday.

Kardashian first gave her followers a peek at the sexy maternity shoot on Wednesday with a single photo, but soon dropped more images on her website and app the following day.

“I know I’m going to miss my belly so much once she’s here, I had to capture the beautiful process that is pregnancy so I can always look back at this time,” she wrote on her website along with the photos.

“Being pregnant has always been a dream of mine,” she wrote. “Even though nine months feels like a lifetime while I’m awaiting the arrival of my baby girl, it’s really a blink in the grand scheme of life.”

At more than 8 months pregnant, Kardashian’s due date draws ever clearer, and while the couple couldn’t be more excited to greet their new baby, there is a bit of trepidation that comes with being a new mom.

“Been decorating the baby nursery all day!” Kardashian tweeted last week. “We are so close! I’m getting more and more anxious and excited with everyday.”

Kardashian has been clear she plans to deliver her baby in Cleveland, where Thompson lives, and has already started nesting in the Ohio city in preparation for the little girl.

As for who will be in the delivery room with her, the Good American designer revealed to Jimmy Kimmel in January that she hadn’t quite decided yet.

“I think I have to talk to Tristan about this. It’s overwhelming,” Kardashian told Kimmel. “My mom and then whoever will annoy me the least. Whoever is going to be the calmest I can deal with.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian