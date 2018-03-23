Khloe Kardashian Shares Intimate New Photo With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are keeping things spicy while preparing to become parents for the first time.

The couple recently posed in a series of intimate shots by photographer Sasha Samsonova, where the reality star sports a set by Gooseberry Intimates.

On a Thursday post on her website, the 33-year-old expectant mother shared some exclusive snaps, including one showing her in lingerie while in bed with Thompson and opened up about some of her thoughts on the shoot and her daughter on the way.

“Being pregnant has always been a dream of mine,” she wrote. “Even though nine months feels like a lifetime while I’m awaiting the arrival of my baby girl, it’s really a blink in the grand scheme of life.”

“I know I’m going to miss my belly so much once she’s here, I had to capture the beautiful process that is pregnancy so I can always look back at this time,” she added.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member expressed her gratitude to the shoot’s behind-the-scenes squad on her website post.

“Thank you Sasha Samsonova for this special photo shoot!” Kardashian wrote. “Also, shout-out to my glam team who helped me look and feel like a goddess: Hrush, Andrew and Jill.”

The post came one day after the Revenge Body host gave a sneak peek of the sexy shoot to her Instagram followers, sharing a photo of herself in a black lingerie set with a black robe draped down her back.

Kardashian hasn’t shied away from showing off her body while pregnant, posing just last week topless for her new line of Good American jeans, a maternity line called Good Mama.

“Shooting the Good Mama campaign while expecting a child of my own was an amazing experience,” Kardashian told PEOPLE Wednesday.

“Until this point, no maternity denim options spoke to me — most of what’s out there lack the stylish, fun details that I want to wear, or simply isn’t flattering,” she explained. “With this collection, we set out to create a premium denim line for women of all sizes and stages of pregnancy, and even for the months after the baby is born.”

The line, which launched last week, was designed to be comfortable and cute for moms-to-be.

“I want women to feel sexy, empowered and badass in these jeans,” she says. “Good American is also a ‘baby’ of mine, so celebrating both my pregnancy and the expansion of our business has been very special.”

