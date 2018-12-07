Khloe Kardashian Smooches True in Sunset Photo Showing Her Post-Baby Abs

Khloe Kardashian has shared a new photo of herself with daughter True, showing the loving mother smooching her child in the sunset and flashing a glimpse of her post-baby abs.

In the photo, Kardashian is holding baby True up high and giving her a kiss on the cheek while showing off her fit tummy in a crop-top shirt.

The reality TV star added a caption as well, calling True the “moon of my life.”

Many of Karashian’s followers have since commented on her post, showering her and True with compliments.

“Khloe, [I] think you are amazing, but TRUE is the BOMB!! Now days all I want to see is pics [of] your beautiful gorgeous daughter True,” one fan wrote.

“I can see the flat stomach to with a nice body,” someone else commented, “Pretty looking woman gorgeous and her little baby I love You.”

“No one else can pull off a touchingly sweet mother-daughter photo and some under boob,” another fan quipped, adding that Kardashian is a “hot mom.”

Kardashian shared some other new photos of herself and True recently, with the two of them posing around their family Christmas Tree.

Donning their best outfits, the ladies smiled wide as the camera snapped photos of them looking festive.

In the new photos, Kardashian is sporting a new platinum blonde look, which she elaborated on in separate post.

“I loooooove my new hair color! Thank you so much [Maisha Oliver and Tracey Cunningham] for always being available for my last minute hair ideas,” she stated. “[Maisha Oliver] my weave is insanely good! You are so beyond talented!! [Tracey Cunningham] you truly are a magician!! My hair is so healthy and so soft even after everything I do to it. I have to say my healthy hair is because of you!”

Notably, Kardashian did not include Tristan Thompson — True’s father — in any of their new photos, but that be because he is busy with basketball season, as he plays in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The couple are reportedly doing well, after Thompsons high-profile cheating scandal, and are even said to be interested in having another child.

“She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling,” an insider close to the couple said.

“In her head, she and Tristan are fine,” the source continued, then going on to say that “nothing will stop” Kardashian from building a family with Thompson, even though her family and friends — who do not yet trust the athlete — have advised against it.