Khloe Kardashian Slammed by Fans for Latest Photo of Baby True in Birkin Bag

Khloé Kardashian should have known better than to expect her followers not to come for her after showing off her wealth on social media.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star caught the attention of fans on Instagram Wednesday when she posted new photos of baby True Thompson, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, sitting inside her mom’s Hermès Birkin bag and playing with the strap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nothing can change this love,” Kardashian wrote on the caption for the photo.

The adorable photo did not sit well with some fans on social media, who decided to lash out at the Good American creator for flaunting her money in new baby photos.

“I’m dead she’s sitting what’s my college tuition is,” one user commented.

“This bad cost more than some houses & you but (sic) your baby in it,” another user wrote.

“She’s sitting in my entire lifetime savings,” wrote another one.

Another commented, “This child is literally sitting in more money than I ever will. That’s wild.”

According to InTouch, the purse reportedly costs $60,000 and up. The reality star was spotted with it during the season 12 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2016.

When not caught in the middle of social media controversy, Kardashian gushed about baby True’s first words on her app earlier this week.

“I can’t believe my baby is seven months old!” the Good American creator wrote on Wednesday. “True now has three teeth and she’s going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can’t get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I’m just not funny, [laughing out loud].”

Kardashian concluded: “She also says ‘dada,’ but I think she means ‘mama.’” She added with a winky-face emoji.

Kardashian constantly shares updates on being a mom to baby True, posting adorable shots of the 7-month-old baby girl and her experiences as a first-time mom.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed True back in April just days after a cheating scandal rocked the couple. Months later, sources say the couple is still attempting to make things work for their daughter.

“Khloé and Tristan continue to have a very, very fractured relationship. Khloé does seem to be doing her own thing and just isn’t happy in Cleveland,” a source told the outlet in November of the Revenge Body host splitting time between L.A. and Ohio during Thompson’s season. “She has no support system there, family or friends. With basketball season underway, Tristan is gone a lot, so it’s natural for Khloé to spend time in Los Angeles.”