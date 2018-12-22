Khloe Kardashian Shares Tender Snapshot of ‘Auntie KiKi’ With Daughter True

True Thompson sure loves her Auntie Kiki.

Khloé Kardashian delighted fans Friday when she shared an adorable photo of her older sister Kim Kardashian West cuddling up with the Good American creator’s baby girl.

In the snapshot, 8-month-old True lies on Kardashian West as the reality television star has her arms around her baby niece.

“Auntie KiKi,” Kardashian affectionately captioned the image, using one of her older sister’s nicknames and adding some hearts to the caption.

Kim left her stamp of approval on the photo when she wrote on the comments section: “That’s my baby girl!!!!”

“Yes she is,” her younger sister replied, adding a heart emoji.

Fans of the reality TV family also took to the comments section to compliment the photo, as well as Kim’s stunning looks.

“Such a beautiful picture,” one user commented.

“Cutie is breaking all kinds of records in the cherub department,” another Instagram user wrote, referencing baby True.

“So pretty!! You guys are very blessed with some beautiful babies!! God Bless you all!!” a third user commented.

The new photo comes on the heels of Tristan Thompson gushing over his daughter on another Kardashian Instagram, and adding that he sees her as the spitting image of her dad.

“My princess #MyTwin,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote on Wednesday, commenting on a photo of True sitting in front of a lit Christmas tree.

Kardashian seems to be enjoying every moment of her daughter’s first holiday season, as she has kept fans updated with constant images from baby True’s first Christmas. The Revenge Body host previously made headlines when she shared a series of adorable Christmas photos of herself and True.

Thompson recently opened up about how he is preparing for the Christmas season.

“I got a son that’s 16 months and I have a daughter, so Christmas is going to be a little more expensive,” Thompson joked to PEOPLE, laughing. “We gotta buy more gifts now.”

He added, “You gotta take care of the little ones, make sure they’re good.”

Hopefully Thompson gets used to buying more and more presents, as sources say the Cleveland Cavaliers player and the Good American founder might be trying to get pregnant again very soon.

“Now that she’s a mom, Khloé’s never been happier,” an insider told reporters recently, adding that despite her drama over boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating, the two are in “such a good place now” and is ready for another baby.

“She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined,” the insider said.