Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby True’s Nursery

Khloe Kardashian has given a glimpse into baby True’s adorable nursery. The 33-year-old reality TV fixture took to her website, khloewithak.com, on Monday to share a photo of the pink-soaked room in the Cleveland, Ohio home she lives in with Tristan Thompson.

Above the Lucite crib is a pink butterfly mobile, set against pink walls and a pink rug and a pink bunny. The blankets and sheets inside the crib are covered with a pink and white swan pattern.

The photo comes days after Kardashian shared cryptic quotes about healing on her social media channels.

On Thursday she posted a quote to her Instagram story, writing “Communicate. Even when it’s uncomfortable or uneasy. One of the best ways to heal, is simply getting everything out.”

The post led to speculation that she and Thompson are communicating over the rumors that he was unfaithful to her at multiple times throughout her pregnancy.

This marked the latest in a number of occasions this week of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality posting vague status updates. A pair of ambiguous tweets she posted on Wednesday read, “You will never ever regret being kind to someone,” and “Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional.”

The cheating allegations against the NBA player first broke in April when he was spotted on video and in photos with at least five other women all while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter true. Despite the rumors, Thompson was still present in a Cleveland hospital for his daughter’s birth in April, and the two have since been spotted out together in public.

According to a source at E! News, Kardashian is looking to move forward by giving Thompson another chance.

“Things are more complicated now that there is a child involved, but it was causing more stress on Khloe by being in limbo with Tristan,” the source said. “Khloe decided that the back and forth and indecisiveness on what they were going to do was taking a toll on her. She wants to brush things under the rug and move forward.”

A second source said Kardashian has “definitely set guidelines and boundaries for their new chapter” to ensure that she is “not embarrassed and heartbroken again.”

The source also said “Tristan has been trying very hard to repair the relationship since True was born.”