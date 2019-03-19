Khloe Kardashian Says Baby True Makes All the Tristan Thompson Drama Worth It

Khloé Kardashian says baby True has made all the Tristan Thompson drama worth it.

Over on Twitter, a fan of Kardashian’s tweeted out, “I genuinely hope [Khloe Kardashian] meets someone one day that treats her with the respect she deserves. She’s been through more shiddy relationships than any one person deserves. At least she got baby True.”

Kardashian replied by saying,” Baby True made it all worth it[!] Thank you for your beautiful message.”

Many of Kardashian’s followers have since commented on her tweet, with one saying, “Awwww[,] That is so TRUE (see what I did there?) Relationships come and go but this is 100% right. She is a huge blessing and was always meant to be.”

“Aww see celebs do notice how much we all care. This made me smile today .nice one khloe. We all love you and care what happens to you and baby true .keep being strong your fans will be there to catch you if you should fall,” someone else said.

Last month, Kardashian split from Thompson after it was alleged that he cheated on her with Jordyn, her sister Kylie Jenner’s now-former best friend.

Wood’s, however, has denied that she and Thompson had an illicit relationship. She appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show to set the record straight and explain that she was hanging out at his house one night with some friends and before she left he made a move on her.

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’“

Kardashian is not subscribing to Wood’s interpretation of the night’s events, though, and has since stated that she holds Woods responsible for the couple’s breakup.