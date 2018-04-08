Khloe Kardashian ‘Bored AF,’ Ready to Give Birth Right Now

Khloé Kardashian is ready for her baby to arrive! The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality is not-so-patiently awaiting labor while pregnant with her first child as her due date draws closer.

The 33-year-old mom-to-be shared a series of videos on Snapchat on Saturday, in which she wore a black Nike shirt, sweatpants and a bandanna.

In one snap, she rocked back and forth on an exercise ball while using the app’s bunny filter, saying, “Birthing ball life, mmhmm.” An exercise ball is often used by pregnant women as an attempt to get the baby into a better position during labor.

Kardashian also shared selfies with other filters, including one she captioned, “Bored AF.”

The Good American designed is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with NBA player beau Tristan Thompson any day now.

Kardashian plans to give birth in Cleveland, the home of her athlete boyfriend, with mom Kris Jenner by her side. In the meantime, the organized reality personality is getting some last-minute things done.



The Revenge Body host shared on her app on Friday that her hospital bag is ready to go with “lots of comfy things” for her and the baby, including going-home outfits for both.

She also said her computer and charger, camera and favorite Barefoot Dreams blanket are also packed up.

Kardashian’s first pregnancy is coming to an end soon, but she revealed last month that she has had an incredibly easy time while expecting.

“I can’t believe my little girl will be here soon! These past nine months have flown by and I’ve loved every minute of it,” she gushed on her app.”So far my pregnancy has been super easy and I’m so beyond thankful for that. After my first trimester, everything has been a breeze.”

Despite her positive pregnancy experience, Kardashian has fears for the future. “Oh my gosh I’m nervous about breast-feeding,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said on Instagram last month. “I hear crazy things but I’ll fight through it and love it.”

