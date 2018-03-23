Khloe Kardashian Satisfies One Pregnancy Craving: ‘I Feel Guilty but Great’

Khloé Kardashian is giving into her pregnancy cravings!

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child, a daughter, with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She’s been trying to eat healthy throughout these nine months, but Thursday she revealed on Twitter that she finally gave in to a totally relatable fast food craving.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ok that fulfilled every craving I’ve been having for Popeyes over the past couple days,” she wrote. “Letting the food craving build up is actually better [laugh out loud] I’m so satisfied now. Yum yum! I feel guilty but GREAT”

Ok that fulfilled every craving I’ve been having for Popeyes over the past couple days. Letting the food craving build up is actually better lol I’m so satisfied now. Yum yum! I feel guilty but GREAT — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 23, 2018

When a fan replied that she should take advantage of the “eating for two” excuse, Kardashian replied that she’s definitely of the same mindset.

“Only a few weeks left where I have the excuse to eat like this [laugh out loud],” she replied.

Only a few weeks left where I have the excuse to eat like this lol https://t.co/IVKeeNkUNC — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 23, 2018

She may be just about nine months along now, but earlier in her pregnancy, Kardashian was also confronting her cravings.

The Revenge Body host wrote to her fans on her website and app in January, explaining the difficult tightrope act of listening to her body without succumbing to emotional binge eating.

“I just don’t eat like that,” she wrote. “But, if I’m craving something, I make sure I give it to myself.”

Kardashian made it clear at the time that the health of her baby was taking priority over her physical appearance.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all,” she explained. “I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound. I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!”

And while Kardashian had been trying to keep up her gym rat tendencies as much as possible, she admitted her workouts have been different while expecting.

“Of course, I can’t go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts,” she confessed. “Honestly, though, I’m just happy I still have the energy!”

In terms of the off-limits items she missed the most, Kardashian most missed hyper-caffeinated energy drinks, especially the pre-workout ones.

“They made me wired in the best way possible,” she wrote. “My workouts are definitely not the same without them, but I’m proud of myself for staying so mentally strong right now!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian