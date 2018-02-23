Khloe Kardashian Seeks Pregnancy Advice and Twitter Responds

Like any other new mom, Khloé Kardashian has plenty of questions about her pregnancy. Luckily, she has an internet full of mom fans who are ready to help her out.

“Good morning!!” she tweeted Thursday. “Does anyone else who has been pregnant or if they are pregnant feel that in the morning their bumps are smaller. But throughout the day there bumper gets bigger and bigger and bigger [laughing out loud] asking for a friend.”

Good morning!! Does anyone else who has been pregnant or if they are pregnant feel that in the morning their bumps are smaller. But throughout the day there bumper gets bigger and bigger and bigger LOL asking for a friend 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 22, 2018

Moms and moms-to-be were quick to respond to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member’s query. The 33-year-old is currently expecting her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

The baby settles closer to your spine while you sleep..when you are up during the day ot moves down and forward. So your belly seems larger. God bless you and your family to be hun. — heatherr (@heather04492362) February 23, 2018

I am a first time mom so I asked my dr the same question and he said “ because you were resting through the night your baby was also resting and shifted into a position that makes it look like the have shrunk but as your day go on baby moves more and changes. — Marie Bales (@AnnetteBales87) February 23, 2018

When ur baby moves it will change the shape of ur belly .. always freaked me out…totally normal … ur belly is super cute btw ☺️ — Toribrooke15 (@Toribrooke151) February 23, 2018

Others, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Kyle Richards had some jokes about their own non-baby bellies.

This is me daily from food, i wish i had something to birth — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) February 22, 2018

💯 depends on how the baby is laying and how many burritos I’ve had 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) February 22, 2018

Me but I’m not pregnant — andrea (@Andrea10Leon) February 23, 2018

Kardashian is currently in her seventh month of pregnancy, which is proving to have its own struggles, especially in the bedroom.

The Revenge Body host took to her app last week to discuss the difficulties she’s having with sex this far into her pregnancy.

“In the beginning, sex was the same,” she revealed. “As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting. Tristan is amazing and would never make me feel different in any way, but I’m sure it’s uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too.”

“Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure,” she admitted. “Also, you can’t move the same, so you kind of feel useless. But you just have to improvise and do the best you can.”

