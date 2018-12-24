Khloe Kardashian Praises Sister Kourtney’s Co-Parenting Skills With Scott Disick

In the midst of sharing cryptic messages to her Instagram, Khloé Kardashian is taking a break to praise big sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s co-parenting skills as she vacations with ex-partner, Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Kardashian took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to a fan after they captioned a photo of the friendly exes, “This is co parenting done right.”

“Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!” she wrote.

Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 23, 2018

Fans took to the comments section to reply to Kardashian, sharing her sentiment about Kourtney and Disick’s co-parenting skills.

“Kourtney has so much strength!! Beyond proud of her!” one fan wrote.

Another added how she should show this to her ex-husband who could also show it to his wife. “This is what adults do and showing their children the importance of acceptance,” they wrote.

“Makes my heart so happy when parents can do this,” wrote another.

Us Weekly reports that Kourtney and her ex, Disick, are currently on a family vacation with their children and his girlfriend, Richie. Eyewitnesses said the former couple were on good terms and celebrated festivities with their three shared children, Mason, 9; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 4.

“The family dined on lobster and steak and seemed to be having a really good time,” an eyewitness source told the publication. “A mariachi band came to their table during dinner and serenaded the family with ‘Feliz Navidad.’”

Kourtney and Disick dated on and off for almost a decade, before breaking it off in 2015. Since the split, Us Weekly reports that the two are in a “better place than ever” as they co-parent their children.

Disick and Richie, who is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, have been dating for over a year, and Kourtney has reportedly made an effort to get to know her as of late. Like, last month when the three were spotted out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Kourtney “doesn’t necessarily care to get to know Sofia better, but she feels she needs to because of the kids.”

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page,” they added. “Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott.”

Another source told Cosmopolitan that the Kardashian family thinks Richie is great for Disick.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem,” the insider said.

Photo credit: Getty Images