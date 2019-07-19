Khloe Kardashian Goes Full ‘Lion King’ as She Holds up Daughter True Like Simba

Everything the light touches is yours, True. At least, that’s what fans are thinking after seeing Khloe Kardashian‘s latest photo — a throwback of herself and the 1-year-old, which appears to be The Lion King-inspired.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen holding her daughter up in the air while standing in front of a beautiful sunset. The photo was taken from the Kardashian family vacation in Bali last year, though she waited until Friday to share the second image.

Kardashian’s sweet photo of herself and True drew hundreds of positive comments from fans.

Although she didn’t say much about her bond with True in the caption, a source recently told Hollywood Life the mother-daughter duo are “tight.” Kardashian is rumored to be considering more children in the future, though she’s thought to be single following the dramatic end to her relationship with True’s father, Tristan Thompson. Just before the toddler’s birth it was revealed that Thompson cheating on Kardashian. His did so again months later, this time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian hasn’t been deterred by the drama, however, according to Hollywood Life. She’s in no rush, though.

“Khloe and True have a very tight, unbreakable bond,” an insider said. “Being a mother just comes natural to Khloe. Eventually, she’d love to have more, but dating and everything that comes with that is still not on her mind.”

Kardashian and Thompson ended their relationship in February after it was revealed that he kissed Woods at a party. The E! TV personality is rumored to be “healing” from the traumatic experience.

Since then, she’s been focused on motherhood. She’s said to be “extremely hands on” with True, according to Daily Mail. She also reportedly “spends every day and night” with her baby girl.

“Khloe spends every day and night with True because she feels it’s very important for True to always have a parent around and since Tristan is not around much, she wants to make sure she sees True daily,” an insider said. “She takes True everywhere with her. She has a nanny and assistant helping her, however, she’s extremely hands on and does a lot of things herself.”

Fans got to see a bit of Kardashian’s parenting style on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which Thompson was largely absent from.