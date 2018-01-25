Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Fights Cravings During Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian made a lengthy post to her app Wednesday, addressing how she’s coping with cravings and staying healthy during her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old reality star wrote directly to her fans, explaining the difficult tightrope act of listening to her body without succumbing to emotional binge eating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just don’t eat like that,” she wrote. “But, if I’m craving something, I make sure I give it to myself.”

Kardashian said that just like everyone else, she is prone to bizarre cravings during pregnancy. However, she does her best to have “everything in moderation.”

Kardashian kept the post light-hearted, making it clear that the health of her baby is her first priority. She put the emphasis on health, not physical appearance.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all,” she explained. “I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound. I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!”

While Kardashian has been in the gym as often as possible, she admits that workouts aren’t the same for a pregnant woman.

“Of course, I can’t go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts,” she confessed. “Honestly, though, I’m just happy I still have the energy!”

In terms of the off limits items she misses the most, Kardashian called out her hyper-caffeinated energy drinks, especially the pre-workout ones.

“They made me wired in the best way possible,” she wrote, adding the abbreviation for “laugh out loud.”

“My workouts are definitely not the same without them, but I’m proud of myself for staying so mentally strong right now!”

Kardashian’s pregnant gym sessions have been a contentious point for her fans and followers. Many other mothers have criticized her for lifting weights and working up a sweat while pregnant, saying that she is putting her child at risk. They say that she should be resting and relaxing, but Kardashian says that’s an old way of thinking. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she shot back at the viewers who have been lecturing her.

“It’s bizarre to me that people don’t want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit,” she said. “My doctor wants me to work out everyday if I could, so I’m doing doctor’s orders and I feel good.”