Gucci Mane and Wife Expecting Their Second Child Together

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis are expanding their family. Davis announced in an Instagram post that they are expecting their second child together! She made the announcement on Friday, Sept. 9. "Let's Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With," Davis captioned a video montage on Instagram. The montage included a positive pregnancy test and the rapper grinning with pride when reading the positive note. They welcomed their first child together in Dec. 2020, a baby boy named Ice. Just last year, Davis expressed her desire to have another child. The couple have children from previous relationships as well. At the time, she captioned a series of throwback photos of her carrying Ice: "I need me anotha one."

The couple met in 2010 and got wed in 2017 after the rapper asked for her hand in marriage at an Atlanta Hawks game in 2016. His summer single "Mrs. Davis" is a celebration of Davis and was released ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary. The single's release also marked the six-year anniversary of his release from federal prison. He credits Davis for helping him through the release and helping to keep his career and business affairs in order while he was behind bars.

In an Instagram post before the single's release, he opened up about how the experience makes him appreciate his wife. "We went from kissing in a jail to kissing on a jet I got the best wife in the world it's our 5 year anniversary I love you MrsDavis and I'm so grateful and proud to call you my wife," he wrote in part. "I'll always appreciate you and never forget how you stayed in my corner when things were bad. We the perfect team and thanks for keeping me inspired and motivated. Luv you 4L @keyshiakaoir."

He's known for showering her with lavish gifts. He gifted her $1 million in cash for her 37th birthday. The couple also recently enjoyed a romantic Caribbean getaway in Jamaica, where Davis is from.