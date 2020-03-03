Kevin Hart Reveals Video of Painful On-Set Accident Amid Car Wreck Recovery

Kevin Hart is clearly not taking anything easy, seven months after he was involved in a serious car accident. The comedian and actor shared a brief clip of himself taking a tumble while making his Quibi series Die Hart. Hart signed on to star in and produce the series, originally titled Action Scene, back in July 2019. The star-stuffed cast also includes Nathalie Emmanuel and John Travolta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Mar 2, 2020 at 2:57pm PST

On Monday, Hart posted a clip of him tripping on the set and needing some help to get back up.

"When you think you got everything under control and you don't," Hart wrote, adding laughing emojis. "Life of an ACTION STAR DAMN IT!!!! P.S S— hurt."

Die Hart is executive produced by Hart, Jeff Clanagan and Dave Becky, reports Deadline. Hart stars as a fictionalized version of himself as he tries to get the best action movie role of his career. After he does not get the part, he meets an A-list action movie star and Hart is suddenly forced to make it through crazy action movie stunts. It is inspired by the opening for Hart's 2016 concert film Kevin Hart: What Now and is produced by Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network.

Earlier this month, Travolta signed on to star as the lunatic who runs the world's greatest action star. Emmanuel, who is best known for roles in Fast & Furious and Game of Thrones, stars as a "tough-minded rival student" who helps push Hart to his absolute limits, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Die Hart will be available exclusively on Jeffrey Katzenberger's Quibi, which will finally launch on April 6. The service plans to offer "quick bites" of entertainment, with each episode of its original content lasting about 10 minutes or less.

Back in September 2019, Hart was in a serious car accident on the Mulholland Highway in Malibu. Hart's friend, Jared Black, was behind the wheel of the car, Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. Rebecca Broxterman, the personal trainer of Hart's wife Eniko Parrish, was also in the car. Hart and Black were both hospitalized, with Hart suffering serious back injuries.

In recent weeks, Hart has shown a miraculous recovery. Last week, he celebrated getting back to boxing by sharing a video of him boxing with a trainer.

"It's all coming back....slowly but surely," Hart wrote. "Patience is whats most important at this point. Is it easy? Absolutely not....but I’m loving every minute of it. The journey to becoming a greater me continues."

In February, Hart told Men's Health the biggest challenge has been staying patient during recovery.

"The hardest part is slowing down and being patient," Hart said. "I'm telling Dr. Pat and Boss that I want to do two-a-days at the gym. And they're like, 'Sit your stupid ass down and be patient. You gotta heal.' I get that now."

Hart was most recently seen on the big screen in Jumanji: The Next Level.

Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics