Kendra Wilkinson Spends Weekend With Children After Divorce Filing

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett spent the Saturday following her divorce filing enjoying time with her two children.

In a series of uploads to her Instagram story on Saturday, the Kendra On Top personality revealed several candid moments with her family.

The first photo showed Wilkinson posing with her 3-year-old daughter Alijah Mary Baskett. The pair was bundled up eating some microwavable Ramen noodles.

The Girls Next Door alum shared duck-face selfie with her daughter, as well as a Boomerang video of Alijah slurping the noodles.

Wilkinson captioned the selfie “Lunch with my BFF.”

The two were apparently at a hockey rink cheering on Wilkinson’s 8-year-old son, Hank Baskett IV. He can be seen skating around the rink in a video as he participates in a tryout.

“My baby is trying out for a Vegas tournament,” Wilkinson wrote.

It is unclear if the children’s father, Wilkinson’s estranged husband Hank Baskett III, was at the hockey tryout.

Wilkinson officially filed for divorce from Baskett on Friday. Since then she has spent time with friends, played with her children and enjoyed some alone time.

Hours after an emotional Instagram post about her “last day” married to Baskett, Wilkinson hit the green with friend and former Saturday Night Live cast member Jon Lovitz. She captured the afternoon with an Instagram story snap.

“Great day playing golf [with] one of my besties, Jon Lovitz.” she wrote.

The next moment from her Instagram story involved the Girls Next Door alum spending time with her 3-year-old daughter, Alijah. Alijah can be seen putting a puzzle together while Wilkinson encourages her.

The former Playboy model then capped off her long day with some alone time. She got settled into bed, played some Fortnite on Xbox One and treated herself to a drink.

She described herself as a “drunk bunny gamer,” in the photo.

These posts came after Wilkinson’s emotional note about the end of her marriage, which she posted alongside a selfie with her estranged husband.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” Wilkinson wrote. “I will forever love Hank and be open, but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

She continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

Wilkinson concluded by noting that she and her ex have no hard feelings against one another and that they still plan to be around each other as they parent their children.

“[You] will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate,” she wrote. “Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

Baskett has yet to comment on the official divorce proceedings.

Photo Credit: NBC / Peter Kramer