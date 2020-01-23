Kelly Ripa Shares Why Her Son Joaquin Had a Tampon up His Nose

Kelly Ripa’s youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, may have won at a wrestling tournament over the weekend, but along with sporting a new medal, he was also sporting a broken nose. After the mom-of-three shared a photo to her Instagram account showing the teen with two tampons in his nose to stop the bleeding, Ripa revealed during Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that Consuelos suffered an injury during the match.

“He took a knee to the nose,” Ripa told co-host Ryan Seacrest and the audience. “He was fine. From our point of view, it looked like he got poked in the eye. I was like, ‘I get it, that hurts, sometimes your eye won’t open.’ But we were like, ‘OK Joaquin, for heaven’s sakes, pull yourself together.’ And I was saying, ‘See? He’s an actor.’ Because he was [covering his face]. It was very dramatic!”

It wasn’t until Ripa saw a medic take to the mat that she suspected her son had suffered an injury worse than just a poke to the eye.

“I was like, ‘What is going on?’” Ripa recalled. “I tried to zoom in on my cell phone, I tried to zoom in, but even that I’m not really seeing much. And then they’re rubbing him. We’re still on the stands, and we’re like, ‘What? Why are they rubbing him?’ What we don’t know that we can’t see is that he’s bleeding and they’re wiping the blood off of him.”

Despite the injury, the 16-year-old was patched up and went on to win the match against one of his “good buddies,” and not long after, Ripa took to Instagram with photos, writing, “You win some, you lose some, and sometimes you get a tampon shoved up your nose.”

“Did you know that when you break your nose while you’re wrestling, that they put tampons up there?” Ripa joked during Wednesday’s episode. “I guess the doctor looked at him and said, ‘Put two tampons up there and call me in the morning.’”

“I don’t think they tell the kids that they’re sticking tampons up their nose until I ruined it,” she added.

Along with her 16-year-old, Ripa also shares daughter Lola Grace, 18, and son Michael Joseph, 22, with husband Mark Consuelos.