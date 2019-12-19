Kelly Ripa Praises Daughter Lola’s Singing Skills in Rare Videos

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos share three kids, son Michael, 22, daughter Lola, 18, and son Joaquin, 16. With two actors for parents, it’s no surprise that the kids are talented (Michael recently appeared on Riverdale), and Lola used Instagram this week to show off her singing skills, posting two videos of herself playing the piano and singing a cover of Labrinth’s “Jealous.” The teenager kept her face out of the clips, filming the ceiling as she recorded her performance, which she shared in black and white along with a black heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOLA CONSUELOS (@theyoungestyung) on Dec 18, 2019 at 11:35am PST

Her mom was clearly proud, commenting on her daughter’s post and writing, “You are gifted” along with a series of heart and star emojis. Lola’s dad commented a row of heart emojis, and her brother Joaquin wrote, “Wow!!! The best voice I’ve ever heard.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“thank you Quino!!” Lola replied.

Lola recently made an appearance in the Consuelos family Christmas card, which sees the family all dressed in black and white, except for Joaquin, who was in a blue velvet jacket. Lola wore a black satin dress, Ripa wore a black and white feathered dress and Michael and Consuelos matched in black suits.

The card is a collage of family photos, the first group of which feature Ripa running in to the frame to strike a goofy pose as her husband and kids stand together. The other photos see the host posing with her family as well as sitting in her husband’s lap. “Tripping into 2020 like…” the card reads.

In her caption, Ripa added, “With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin (Chewie not pictured).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Dec 11, 2019 at 8:58am PST

Ripa and Consuelos told Us Weekly that now that their kids are older, they’re looking forward to having the family together for the holidays.

“As the kids are getting older … we know that these holidays are going to be almost coming up on the last we can all kind of dictate where they spend their holidays and [will] have to share that with their new families,” Consuelos said.

Ripa added that she and her husband miss when their kids were younger and the group would stay home together, watching Christmas movies and baking cookies.

“In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you,” she said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill