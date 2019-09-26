Kelly Ripa Celebrates Daughter Lola With Epic Throwback for National Daughter Day

Lola Conseulos may be busy with school at New York University, but she is never far from mom Kelly Ripa‘s mind. On Wednesday, the LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan host took to Instagram to wish her daughter, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, a Happy National Daughter day, sharing a sweet mother-daughter throwback photo.

“Happy [National Daughter Day] Lola I’m the luckiest to call you mine,” Ripa captioned the sweet image, which shows a much younger version of the now 18-year-old Consuelos.

“My gals,” Mark gushed in the comments section.

The sweet snapshot certainly generated plenty of buzz, with many of Ripa’s 2.5 million followers unable to resist commenting on how adorable the image is.

This year’s National Daughter Day marked the first since Ripa and her husband, who also share sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, dropped their 18-year-old off at college, a milestone that had them both reflecting on how quickly time passes.

[Throwback Thursday] 2001 from your Christening to college,” Ripa captioned an image from her daughter’s Chrestening. “In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying. (actually Daddy’s sobbing).”

Speaking on Live just days after dropping Consuelos off, Ripa again reflected on the moment.

“We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are],” she said. “The younger two are really close in age. Like, I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one!”

“I just assumed that, you know, I was just gaining weight from nursing,” she continued. “I was that one person who was gaining weight from nursing. So they really are very, very close and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye.”

Currently, Ripa and her husband only have one child remaining in their home. Their oldest, son Michael, who recently appeared on The CW’s Riverdale as a younger version of his father’s character, Hiram Lodge, also attends NYU.